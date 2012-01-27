Oil Prices Top $100 And Natural Gas Falls 5%

Crude oil for March delivery has slipped below the $100 mark and is well off its day-high of $100.45 per barrel. Prices rose after the Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low until 2014, and after Iran said it would halt crude oil exports to the European Union.



Meanwhile, natural gas prices are down 6.12% continue their decline, as mild weather in the U.S. has curbed heating demand. Today’s EIA report showed that natural gas in storage fell 192 billion cubic feet (bcf), to 3,098 bcf, but remained 21.4% higher than the 5-year average.

Now here’s a chart showing oil’s performance today:

