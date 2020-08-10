Oil rises after Saudi Aramco sees Asia demand nearing full rebound

Ints Kalnins/Reuters A tanker NS Captain with the U.S. oil for Belarus moored in port of Klaipeda, Lithuania June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Crude oil futures rose on Monday after Saudi Aramco issued a bullish forecast for market demand.

The oil producer’s CEO said Sunday he sees Asian demand nearing pre-pandemic highs as economies reopen.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped as much as 1.8%, to $US41.96 per barrel, while international standard Brent crude gained 1.3% to $US44.98.

Prices were also supported by Iraq slashing production by 400,000 barrels per day. The move helps Iraq comply with production cuts set by OPEC+ earlier in the year.

Watch oil futures trade live here.

Crude oil futures gained on Monday for the first time in three days after Saudi Aramco hinted at a strong demand recovery in Asia.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped as much as 1.8%, to $US41.96 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, climbed 1.3% to $US44.98 at intraday highs.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said Sunday he sees oil demand returning to pre-pandemic highs in Asia as economies reopen and activity resumes. Market demand has struggled to recover through the summer as new virus hotspots curb travel activity and delay full reopenings.



Read more:

No money, no education, and no connections: Here’s how Brian Burke went from a small-time house flipper to a real-estate investing magnate with over 750 deals and 3,000 units



Oil prices were also boosted by supply-side support in Iraq. The country said on Friday it would slash output by 400,000 barrels per day to prop up demand. The cut brings Iraq’s production more in line with goals set out by OPEC+ earlier in the year.

Still, the coalition is waiting on the sideline to reverse production cuts and revive the battered market. OPEC+ issued record-size output cuts throughout the pandemic as oil prices cratered, and reintroducing supply serves as a major test for whether the market has stabilised.

Both WTI crude and Brent traded around $US40 per barrel over the past few months after tumbling through the start of the pandemic. WTI contracts briefly sank below zero in April as traders feared a lack of storage would create lasting market damage.

WTI reached a five-month high on Wednesday after the US Energy Information Administration reported a drop in crude inventories through the end of July. Both WTI and Brent trade just off last week’s highs, but more positive signs could drive a strong uptrend through the fall, Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe, said in a note.

“The breakout last week didn’t gather much momentum but more assessments like this may change that,” Erlam said. “Producers are looking to gradually increase production again from this month, something traders are clearly quite comfortable with.”



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







The 5 biggest takeaways from earnings season, according to a Wall Street chief stock strategist









Fund managers’ stock picking accuracy hits 2-year low in July as prices decouple from data, Bank of America says









A Wall Street investment chief warns new stock-market highs could be setting up a ‘historic trap’ for investors – one that also appeared just before the dot-com crash





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.