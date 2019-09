Crude prices tumbled on the New York Merc after inventory reports indicated that demand is slackening on sagging US growth and a rebounding US dollar. Sharpest single day decline in 17 years. U.S. light crude for April delivery fell $4.94 a barrel to $104.48 on NYMEX.



