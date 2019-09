Brent is down more than -1.30 per cent and West Texas Intermediate is off more than -2 per cent on a Reuters report of a truce out of Gaza.



Here are the charts: Brent —

Photo: ForExPros

And WTI —

Photo: ForExPros

The truce will go into effect at 5 pm Eastern.

