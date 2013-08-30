Oil Prices Are Tumbling

Oil prices dropped suddenly between 2pm ET and 3pm ET on Thursday. At the time, one of Business Insider’s trader contacts warned that someone in the market was betting that the U.K. would vote against military action against Syria.

It appears our source was right.

At around 5:32 pm ET, Britain’s House of Commons voted down the motion for military action.

Here’s what oil prices have been doing since then via FinViz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.