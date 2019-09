After spiking as Secretary of State John Kerry laid out the case that Syrian President Bashar Assad used chemical weapons, oil prices are back down again.

That’s after President Obama said he had not yet made a decision on whether to strike Syria and would consult Congress.

Brent fell as much as -1.24% to $US113.

Chart:

