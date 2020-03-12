Oil prices 'crater' more than 6% after Trump bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic

Reuters

Brent crude and WTI prices slumped more than 6% after President Donald Trump imposed ban on travel from Europe in order to tackle the growing spread of coronavirus.

Global airline stocks plummeted in the early hours of Thursday, further adding to the fall in oil prices.

Both Brent Crude and WTI are down nearly 50% since the start of the year.

“Crude prices continued to crater on Thursday morning after US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on US citizens travelling to Europe (excluding the UK) in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak,” Jack Allardyce, oil and gas analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe said in a morning note.

Oil prices have been plunging over the last week. On Wednesday, major producers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vowed to boost production, escalating a global price war between OPEC and its allies. Oil slipped 3.6% on the back of this but fell further after Trump announced a 30-day travel ban, sending shockwaves through the financial markets.

Global stocks, bitcoin, and bond yields fell after Trump’s speech further adding to investor losses.

“While it is impossible to quantify the potential impact on demand for crude and its products, jet fuel represented c8% of overall US petroleum consumption in 2018, while wider transportation made up almost 70%. The US is the world’s largest consumer of oil, with almost 20%,” Allardyce said.

“While numerous other countries have already implemented more region-specific travel bans, there is clearly scope for wider measures globally, which could further hit underlying demand for oil.”

