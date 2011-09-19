Oil Price - Weekly Recap 12-16 September

Oil prices changed directions throughout the week, but by the end of the week, much like gold and silver prices, they haven’t change much compared with oil price at the end of last week. The sharp gains in the US and European stock markets may have provided some back-wind for oil prices to rise: the S&P500 index added to its value 4.62% during the week. The depreciation of the USD against major currencies may have also assisted in keeping oil prices high; on the other hand, there were several reports that may have helped pull down oil prices including: the recent Philly Fed Index that showed a negative outcome in August, the IEA revised down global oil consumption in 2011 and 2012, along with OPEC’s new projection that Libya to reach 1 million bbl/d within six months. By the end of the week, Brent oil price slightly fell by 0.32% and WTI spot oil declined by 0.26%; as a result, the spread between Brent oil and WTI oil reached $26.42/b on Friday.



WTI oil price slightly declined during last week by 0.26%; on the other hand, its weekly average price inclined by 0.65% as it reached $88.93 per barrel, compared with last week’s $88.36 per barrel. The average daily per cent change of oil price (WTI) was -0.24%.

NYMEX Futures Price (October delivery) slipped by 0.26% during the week, and reached $87.96/b on Friday, September 16th.

Brent price also declined by 0.32% during the week and the average price fell by 0.80% compared with previous week’s average.

The premium of Brent over WTI sharply declined during the first part of week only to rise again during the second part of the week; during the week it averaged at $24.93; it finished the week at $26.42.

Brent declined during the first three days of the week only to sharply rise on Thursday by nearly 2.7%; on the other hand, WTI zigzagged during the week with no clear direction.

According to the recent EIA report of the US oil market, for the week ending on September 9th, U.S. Petroleum and crude oil stockpiles fell last week by 5.6 million barrels to reach 1,779.2 million barrels. U.S. Ending Stocks of oil also sharply fell by 7.7 million barrels to 1,042.3 million barrels.

For the complete oil stockpiles review see here.

Lior Cohen, M.A. commodities analyst and blogger at Trading NRG.





