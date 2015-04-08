There goes oil ...

Another day, another wild swing in crude.

Near noon on Tuesday, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil had spiked almost 2% to above $US53 a barrel.

The latest surge in oil comes as the commodity still looks for direction following the huge crash in oil prices seen during the last several months of 2014.

Here’s the latest chart.

