Oil plummets 26% to 18-year low as global price war escalates

Oil fell to an 18-year low as the global price war between OPEC and its former allies continues.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 26% to $US20.06 per barrel Wednesday afternoon in New York. International benchmark Brent crude fell more than 14% to $US24.52 per barrel at intraday lows.

Oil has slumped as the coronavirus pandemic has hit global demand from industries like airlines and cruise providers.

Oil prices plunged yet again Wednesday, shedding as much as 26% and falling to an 18-year low. The losses come as the resource battles a coronavirus-driven demand slowdown, as well as the continued escalation of a global price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The commodity has slumped – shedding as much as 51% this month alone – amid the coronavirus pandemic. Global demand has taken a hit amid a wave of cancelled trips for airlines and cruise ships. The outbreak of the virus also sparked a global price war between OPEC and its allies, as they could not agree on further production cuts amid the pandemic.

Now, Saudi Arabia and Russia are both preparing to boost production as soon as April. Saudi authorities have issued a statement nearly every day for the last week and a half raising the stakes in its show-off with Russia. Earlier this month, the kingdom said it would increase production to 12.3 million barrels per day, from about 9.7 million.

That could send supply levels to a record, according to IHS Markit. The shock to supply and demand has slashed Wall Street’s outlooks for the commodity. Goldman Sachs has cut its forecasts twice in recent weeks and now thinks Brent could fall to $US20 per barrel. On Wednesday, analysts at Mizuho warned that the OPEC battle could lead to negative prices.

