What The Tsunami In Japan And The Attack In Libya Mean For The Global Energy Market

Oil prices today have skyrocketed, rising from around $102.25 a barrel to over $104 in a matter of two hours.



The reason behind this surge is two fold: Japan and Libya.

First on Japan, from Morgan Stanley’s Hussein Allidina’s:Tragedy in Japan has left roughly 9.7 GW of nuclear power generation and 12.5 GW of non-nuclear thermal power generation shuttered. The lost nuclear power generation will be replaced in part by direct crude burn and residual fuel oil, akin to the summer of 2007.

Take a look at just how much demand increased for oil and natural gas in Japan after that relatively timid off shore earthquake. That’s a healthy surge in crude demand, right after July 2007.

This demand pick-up could be mimicked around the world if other countries act like Germany and close some of their nuclear power plants.

Now, on Libya. While the conflict doesn’t seem to be raging at the moment, the lack of crude exports is impacting the European market in a dramatic way. Brent is now up t0 $115 a barrel, as Europe relies on Libyan imports more than the U.S. (32.4% of Italian crude imports, 18.3% of French crude imports).

The big knock on effect here is spare capacity falling while the situation in the Gulf remains uncertain. So while Saudi Arabia can fill that void now, the market will continue to be volatile based on potential disturbances there.From Citi’s Guillermo Felices (emphasis ours):

The key risk factor to crude oil supply is the ability of Saudi Arabia, which holds 68% of OPEC’s 5.2mbd of spare capacity, to respond to supply disruptions elsewhere. Our base case so far has been that the probability of production outages in Saudi Arabia was not high relative to other OPEC members such as Libya, Iraq or Oman. That probability has risen this week as Saudi Arabia sent troops to Bahrain to help ease the conflict between protesters from the majority Shiite community and the Sunni rulers. Iran has denounced the arrival of Saudi troops in Bahrain.

So it’s this combination that is driving oil prices higher today, and is likely to continue to do so.

