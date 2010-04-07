The 13 States Covered In Oil And Cashing In On Higher Prices

Gregory White
Texas Oil

Oil prices are soaring as a result of economic indicators such as shipping and manufacturing data suggesting a return to global growth.

Many U.S. states are set to benefit from this growth. Others will have to deal with rising inner-state demand simultaneously, so may not see the benefits of this growth.

But judging by the amount of crude oil made in these states, someone within them is going to benefit from rising prices.

Colorado: 1.5 million barrels of oil in October 2009

Colorado's share of crude oil production is 0.9%, and ranks a low 35th in the nation in per capita energy consumption.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Utah: 1.9 million barrels of oil in October 2009

Utah produces 1.1% of the nation's crude oil output has 4 of the nation's largest 100 oil fields.

There are shale oil deposits in Utah, which have not been completely tapped or explored.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Mississippi: 2.0 million barrels of oil in October 2009

Mississippi produced 1.2% of the country's crude oil in October 2009, but the state does not produce enough energy to meet its own needs.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Montana: 2.2 million barrels of oil in October 2009

Montana holds 1.7% of the country's oil reserves. and produces 1.7% of the U.S.'s energy.

It ranks 6 in energy consumption per capita.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Kansas: 3.2 million barrels of oil in October 2009

Kansas produced 1.9% of the U.S. total crude oil in October 2009, while having 1.3% of the nation's reserves.

Per capita, the state ranks 14th in total energy consumption.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Wyoming: 4.3 million barrels of oil in October 2009

While Wyoming produced 2.5% of the nation's crude oil in October 2009, it is the nation's second biggest consumer of energy per capita.

Wyoming produces 14.4% of the nation's total energy.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

New Mexico: 5.2 million barrels of oil in October 2009

New Mexico produces 3.1% of the country's crude oil, but nearly 10% of U.S. natural gas.

The states consumption of energy per capita is relatively low compared to other big producers, ranking 20th in the country.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Oklahoma: 5.5 million barrels of oil in October 2009

While Oklahoma is a big oil producing state, it is also one of the country's biggest natural gas producers, having 12 massive natural gas fields.

Oklahoma ranks 11th in energy consumption per capita.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Louisiana: 5.9 million barrels of oil in October 2009

Louisiana is home to 4 of the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve storage locations.

It was the third biggest consumer of energy, per capita, in the country in 2007.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

North Dakota: 7.4 million barrels of oil in October 2009

While North Dakota produced 4.4% of the nation's crude oil in October 2009, it also consumes more per person due to its cold climate and ranked 4th in 2007.

The state consumed 0.4% of the nation's total crude oil consumption in 2008, while only having 600,000 residents.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

California: 17.4 million barrels of oil in October 2009

While California consumes a tremendous amount of energy on its own, with its massive population of 37 million, it is per person consumption numbers are low due to a moderate climate.

California does, however, import more electricity than any other state in the country.

Its crude oil reserve are 14.1% of the U.S. total.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Alaska: 20.4 million barrels of oil in October 2009

Alaska's oil production is channeled through its massive pipeline system, the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which can move 740,000 barrels of crude per day.

The state is looking to build two nuclear power plants in an effort to meet its electricity needs.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Texas: 33 million barrels of oil in October 2009

Texas produces more crude oil than any other state, if you don't count off-shore production. Texas has 23.8% of the nation's oil reserves, amounting to 4.555 million barrels of oil. As of January 1, Texas had 27.2% of the nation's crude oil refinery capacity.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

