Oil blazes as much as 11.5% higher after Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective

Crude oil futures rise by as much as 10% after drugmaker Pfizer touts success of its trial COVID-19 vaccine.

WTI crude futures break above $US40 a barrel, in line with steep rally in shares of airlines, cruise companies and car manufacturers.

Crude prices fell to minus $US40 a barrel in April, when the first wave of the pandemic brought global transport to a virtual halt and traders dumped unwanted inventories of fuel at any price.

Oil rallied by as much as 11.5% after drugmaker Pfizer said its trial COVID-19 vaccine had proven to be effective, offering a glimmer of hope to an industry that has been almost brought to its knees by the pandemic this year.

Pfizer’s experimental coronavirus vaccine succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials, the drugmaker said Monday, a milestone in society’s fight against the pandemic.

US WTI crude futures rose by as much as 11.5% to a session high at $US41.33 a barrel, while Brent crude rose by 8.8% to $US42.89 a barrel.

The crude price was set for its biggest one-day rally since early May.

The study found people who got Pfizer’s shot were less likely to develop COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The drugmaker said the shot was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Shares in airlines and cruiselines – some of the worst-hit by the coronavirus health crisis – soared by 20-30% in premarket trading.

Earlier in the year, the price of US crude fell to a low of -$US40 a barrel, as traders scrambled to offload unused inventories when a first wave of lockdowns brought virtually all global transport to a halt.

Since then, the price has risen to around $US40 a barrel, but has been unable to break much above here, given the uncertainty over the outlook for demand, as a new wave of the virus has unleashed more lockdowns, mainly in Europe.

