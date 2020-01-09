Oil's wild ride: Here's why the precious resource is now trading lower after spiking 5% on Iran's missile attacks

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Kuwait Oil Company workers change pipes on a drilling rig on the northern border between Iraq and Kuwait.

Oil prices fell Wednesday morning after spiking earlier following an Iranian missile attack on two military bases in Iraq that house US troops.

The price of Brent crude climbed 4% to $US71.75 a barrel, then fell to about $US68 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate climbed 4.7% to $US65.65 and then fell about 1% to roughly $US62 per barrel.

Prices reversed when a US statement said the attack caused no casualties, and President Donald Trump tweeted that “all is well” after the incident. In addition, the event didn’t damage any energy infrastructure.

Oil slipped Wednesday morning, reversing an earlier spike, after reports that an Iranian missile attack on Iraqi military bases didn’t cause any casualties or damage any energy infrastructure.

In the early hours Wednesday morning, Iran launched ballistic missiles at two bases hosting US and Iraqi personnel in what appeared to be retaliation for the US killing last week of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Oil surged as much as 5% shortly after the missile attack, but later in the morning fell following a US statement that the airstrike didn’t cause any casualties, as well as a tweet from President Donald Trump saying that “all is well” after the incident.

The price of Brent crude climbed 4% to $US71.75 a barrel, a three-month high, shortly after the news of the attack. It later fell to about $US68 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 4.7% to $US65.65 early Wednesday, its highest level since April, but fell about 1% to roughly $US62 per barrel after the US statement.

Oil has been volatile as recent escalating tensions in the Middle East sparked worry that regional crude supplies could be disrupted. Those worries were somewhat abated by the US statement, as well as a response from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“We are not forecasting a shortage of supply unless we have a catastrophic escalation, which we don’t see,” United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told Reuters from Abu Dhabi early Wednesday.

He also said that he saw no imminent risk to oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key gateway for the commodity.

Still, oil prices are highly sensitive to any developments in the region, and volatility could continue, according to Lukman Otunuga, an analyst at FXTM.

“It will be interesting to see how far geopolitical shocks support oil prices before investors re-direct their focus back towards US-China trade and global growth,” he told Markets Insider in an email.

