There Is No Way Around It: These Charts Are Stunning

If you’ve been following the market, you’re probably aware that the price of oil has been crashing.

We’ve been covering oil’s movement every day and have covered the story from every angle.

After trading north of $US105 a barrel this summer, West Texas Intermediate crude oil finished the week at $US57.45.

And there is just now way around it: the charts of oil’s collapse are just stunning.

Business Insider, data via Bloomberg WTI Crude oil is down more than 40% from its highs.

Business Insider, data via Bloomberg The sharpest sell off for oil since the financial crisis.

