There Is No Way Around It: These Charts Are Stunning

If you’ve been following the market, you’re probably aware that the price of oil has been crashing.¬†

We’ve been covering oil’s movement every day and have¬†covered the story from every angle.

After trading north of $US105 a barrel this summer, West Texas Intermediate crude oil finished the week at $US57.45.

And there is just now way around it: the charts of oil’s collapse are just stunning.

Business Insider, data via Bloomberg WTI Crude oil is down more than 40% from its highs.

Business Insider, data via Bloomberg The sharpest sell off for oil since the financial crisis.

