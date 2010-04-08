The 12 Oil Leaders Who Have The US On Its Knees

Oil prices are growing rapidly. Some are saying its heading back above $100 a barrel. Others, that it has a long way to rise if its going to make sense against the value of gold.
But what is obvious is that America craves oil, and that the states that produce it in America don’t make nearly enough.
So it is foreign countries, many that have geopolitical ambitions against the United States, which will meet the demand.
These are the leaders that have the U.S. on its knees >
Leader: Emir Sabah IV Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 77 million barrels of oil
Political Aims: Seeking the protection of the United States from regional instability and foreign powers. Exhibited most ardently in the 1990 Persian Gulf War, Kuwait now seeks the protection of the U.S. against the emerging regional power of Iran and instability in Iraq.
Leader: President Alvaro Uribe Vélez
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 73.3 million barrels of oil
Political Aims: Protection from the growing military threat of Venezuela. Trade partnerships with countries the U.S. may not prefer, such as China and Cuba. Internal security program backed by American Plan Columbia funding, and a look the other way approach to the government's actions against paramilitary forces.
Leader: President José Eduardo dos Santos
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 187.8 million barrels of oil
Political Aims: The broadening of oil based ties with China and its Sinopec corporation, Angola is moving towards a closer relationship with China. It is placing itself between China and the United States as a biddable object in their competition for oil resources.
Leader: President Abdelaziz Bouteflika
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 200.7 million barrels of oil
Political Aims: Algeria is seeking to broaden its relationship with the developing world, specifically, trade relations with China. It is simultaneously trying to maintain positive relations with the U.S. and European Union.
Much like Angola, its resources are available to the highest bidder and those most willing to help Angola reach its other geopolitical goals. Russia recently sold Algeria $7.5 billion in arms, Russia's biggest sale since the fall of the Soviet Union.
Leader: Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 229.3 million barrels of oil
Political Aims: The U.S. relationship with Iraq has been defined by post war protection of the country since the 2003 invasion. Iraq has a long term rivalry with neighbour Iran, best expressed in the 8 year war between the two countries. Now with Iran a resurgent power, and itself still an infant democracy, Iraq is seeking help from the U.S. to protect it from foreign incursions.
Leader: President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 94.5 million barrels of oil
Political Aims: Brazil under Lula is attempting to move from regional political player to global leader.
In March, Lula visited Israel in an attempt to start to help broker a Palestinian peace agreement, and has sought to put himself between Israel and Iran as a player in the region.
Brazil seeks more freedom from the U.S. to lead South America.
Leader: President Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 170.3 million barrels of oil
Political Aims: Russia is starting to reassert itself on the back of its oil wealth after years of hiding from the geopolitical spotlight. While the country recently signed an update to the START arms treaty with the U.S., it has also increased its arms sales to foreign countries like China and Algeria and other deals with U.S. rivals like Venezuela and Iran.
Its stranglehold hold on European demand for natural gas will have a larger impact on geopolitics than the U.S. need for Russian oil.
Leader: Acting President Goodluck Jonathan
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 361.7 million barrels of oil
Political Aims: Attempting to better integrate with Western markets and end decades of internal strife, Nigeria has recently turned towards American-European interests with the appointment of ex-Goldman Sachs and ex-Shell executives as cabinet ministers.
Nigeria is concerned it will fall behind rival Angola in oil production if its government does not become more stable.
Leader: President Hugo Chavez
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 435 million barrels of oil
Political Aims: Hugh Chavez has long has eyes for becoming a voice and actor amongst developing nations and aims to agitate the U.S. at every opportunity.
Russia and Venezuela are now working on a strategic partnership that would bring nuclear power to the country. The two are already working within several oil partnerships.
Leader: King Abdullah bin Aziz Al Saud
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 559.8 million barrels of oil
Political Aims: Saudi Arabia is a long-term ally of the United States. Its aim are security driven, mainly concerned over other regional powers like Iran and, previously, Iraq. Iran is a clear priority now, and it seeks to use its oil related influence on the U.S. to preserve protection.
Saudi Arabia is also trying to exert regional dominance over countries like Qatar and the UAE via a Gulf currency union.
Leader: President Felipe Calderon
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 476.4 million barrels of oil
Political Aims:The Mexico-U.S. relationship is driven by border relations between the two countries. Mexico is seeking help in controlling in massive drug war problem.
The country also seeks an acknowledged place among the key voices of the Americas.
Leader: Prime Minister Stephen Harper
Oil Exported To U.S. Annually: 912.3 million barrels of oil
Political Aims: Canada-U.S. relations are calm, as both countries share not only a common set of political beliefs, but a near common market. Canada opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq.
The U.S. may be somewhat jealous of its oil producing neighbours solid economic position, and a currency which is now at parity with its own.
