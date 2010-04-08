The 12 Oil Leaders Who Have The US On Its Knees

Oil prices are growing rapidly. Some are saying its heading back above $100 a barrel. Others, that it has a long way to rise if its going to make sense against the value of gold.



But what is obvious is that America craves oil, and that the states that produce it in America don’t make nearly enough.

So it is foreign countries, many that have geopolitical ambitions against the United States, which will meet the demand.

These are the leaders that have the U.S. on its knees >

