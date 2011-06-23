Gold And Oil Getting Killed Right Now, As Oil Falls Over 4% Since Bernanke Declared Deflation Dead

The latest: The IEA just announced that they are releasing oil stocks due to continued instability in Libya. Read about it here>



Earlier: Yesterday at around 2, Bernanke declared deflation dead.

Today oil is getting killed following those weak Jobless claims.

It’s now fallen over 4% since then.

Gold is also getting killed: It’s off $30/oz!

Things were already negative, and that was before that bad initial claims report.

From FinViz, a chart of oil:

