Gold And Oil Getting Killed Right Now, As Oil Falls Over 4% Since Bernanke Declared Deflation Dead

The latest: The IEA just announced that they are releasing oil stocks due to continued instability in Libya. Read about it here>
Earlier: Yesterday at around 2, Bernanke declared deflation dead.
Today oil is getting killed following those weak Jobless claims.
It’s now fallen over 4% since then.
Gold is also getting killed: It’s off $30/oz!
Things were already negative, and that was before that bad initial claims report.
