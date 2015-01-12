Oil Plunges To New Six-Year Lows

Oil is plunging again, dragged down after mixed data from the Asian markets, and overproduction in the OPEC countries.

At 8.45 a.m. GMT Brent was trading at $US49.98, down 2.57% from its previous value.

Earlier today, it had fallen to $US48.68, the lowest price since April 2009.

Last week Brent fell back below $US50 for the first time in nearly six years, before fighting back upwards a little.

Here’s a chart:

WTI Crude was also falling: at 8.49 a.m. GMT (3.49 a.m. EST), Crude Oil was trading at $US47.33, down 2.13%.

Here is a chart at that time:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.