Oil Plunges To New Six-Year Lows

Stefano Pozzebon

Oil is plunging again, dragged down after mixed data from the Asian markets, and overproduction in the OPEC countries.

At 8.45 a.m. GMT Brent was trading at $US49.98, down 2.57% from its previous value.

Earlier today, it had fallen to $US48.68, the lowest price since April 2009.

Last week Brent fell back below $US50 for the first time in nearly six years, before fighting back upwards a little.

Here’s a chart:

Brent 2015 01 12 at 8.45.44 AM

WTI Crude was also falling: at 8.49 a.m. GMT (3.49 a.m. EST), Crude Oil was trading at $US47.33, down 2.13%

Here is a chart at that time:

Crude 2015 01 12 at 8.45.27 AMInvesting.com

