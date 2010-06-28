Now Oil Is Plastering The Shores Of Four Gulf States

June 28 projection

Reports this morning show thick crude oil hitting the shore in Mississippi at St. Andrews beach and Lake Mars pier.Mississippi — which has a relatively small coastline between Pascagoula and the Chandeleur Sound — has previously avoided heavy oil and tar balls.



June 30 projection

Traces of the oil, evident in an oily sheen on the warer, have been spotted as far as Florida. And of course, NOAA’s 72 hours projection shows the oil slick spreading both east and west.

