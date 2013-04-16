Oil Keeps Peaking Lower And Lower

Caught in the big commodity downdraft is oil, as prices of West Texas Intermediate crude fall below $90.



That’s notable, but what’s also interesting is the big picture.

If you look at a chart going back several years, you can see that there are recurring peaks and troughs, but that each peak is a bit lower than the one before.

And this year the peak really fizzled out fast.

More evidence of a big secular trend for oil (lower demand, higher supply) and all commodities (higher supply, slower global growth, and a speculative unwind).

Via FinViz:

