Oil Only at $145: So Much For Morgan Stanley's $150-By-July 4th Nonsense

It was only two months ago that oil was setting new records around $120/barrel and Goldman sent shockwaves through the world when the bank predicted oil would reach at least $150.



Fast forward to today, and oil has passed $145. The overnight concerns are more saber-rattling from Iran, a larger than expected drop in U.S inventories, and expectations that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates (thereby further weakening the dollar).

On a positive note, the unthinkable may be about to occur: If oil doesn’t jump another $5 today, an oil analyst will have been too bullish. (“Morgan Stanley Says Oil to $150 By July 4th“)

See Also:

Goldman Oil Bull: I’m Not A Crackpot

Goldman Oil Bull Speaks: Yes, Oil Still Going to $150-$200 A Barrel, Gas to $4-$6 (XOM)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.