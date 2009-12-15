DEFLATION: Oil Now On Its Longest Losing Streak In Eight Years

Crude-oil futures tanked for a ninth straight session Monday, a milestone in the commodity’s poor performance history. Lack of demand, again, has investors looking to sell.



MarketWatch.com: Crude for January delivery ended down 36 cents, or 0.5%, at $69.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The nine-day loss was the longest such streak since July 2001.

