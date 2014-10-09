Oil Is Tanking Again

And there goes oil again.
Now it’s below $US88.00 per barrel. Here’s a chart from FinViz:
This is all part of the big story of global financial markets right now.
The dollar is strengthening, expectations of a Fed rate hike are growing, and commodities are getting whooped. Also there’s a big slowdown in Europe, China, and elsewhere in the emerging world.
The glass half empty view: The decline in oil signals a slowing global economy and is bad news for some key oil exporting countries.
The glass half full view: Cheaper gas, more take home pay for consumers!
