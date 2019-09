Just a quick heads up that in addition to equity markets today, oil is getting clubbed.

From FinViz:

This speaks to the growing meme that “default” aside, the nearly week-old ructions happening in Washington DC are taking a toll on the US economy, and therefore the global economy as well.

And oil (and also copper today) are reflecting that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.