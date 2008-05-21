Oil Futures Near $140, Spot $129

FT: The fear of a global oil shortage within five years on Tuesday propelled oil futures prices to well above $130 a barrel, further stoking inflationary pressures in the global economy.



Investors rushed to buy oil futures contracts as far forward as December 2016, pushing prices as high as $139.30 a barrel, up $9 on the day. Veteran traders said they had never seen such a jump. The spot price hit a new record of $129.60 a barrel.

