Oil Is Getting Slammed

WTI crude oil futures are dropping fast this morning.



The first big downward thrust came at 9 AM ET, at the NYMEX open, when funds were able to start selling.

Now, oil is down more than 2 per cent on the session. Trading has been volatile over the past few weeks.

Click on the chart below to enlarge the image.

Photo: Thinkorswim

(h/t @EnergyRosen)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.