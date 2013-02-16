Oil Is Getting Slammed

Matthew Boesler

WTI crude oil futures are dropping fast this morning.

The first big downward thrust came at 9 AM ET, at the NYMEX open, when funds were able to start selling.

Now, oil is down more than 2 per cent on the session. Trading has been volatile over the past few weeks.

Click on the chart below to enlarge the image.

wti crude oil futures

Photo: Thinkorswim

(h/t @EnergyRosen)

