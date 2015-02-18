This outburst in the middle of a restaurant shows how crazy people are about oil prices

In this post-OPEC world, everyone has a take on the oil market. For example, this tweet from Tracy Alloway, the Financial Times’ US financial correspondent:



Was at dinner discussing the Citi note on oil going to $US20. Guy at the table next to us shouts “it’s going to $US13” and then abruptly leaves

— Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) February 17, 2015

Here’s what oil looks like over the last year:

