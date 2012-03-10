HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Exact Replica Of George Washington's House, In Dallas, Is On Sale For $29.5 Million

Oil Magnate's Landmark Dallas Estate Listed at $29.5 Million

Mt. Vernon, a landmark 10,500-square-foot mansion that ranks as Dallas’ most impressive property, has been listed for sale via Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate Allie Beth Allman & Associates for $29.5 million.The 10-acre estate on White Rock Lake built in 1929 originally belonged to oilman H.L. Hunt, who was at one time the world’s richest man and inspired the TV series Dallas.

An enlarged replica of George Washington’s famed Virginia estate of the same name, Mt. Vernon has long been a landmark in the wealthy town.

In addition to the 14-room main residence there’s a two-story guest house and a 5,000-square-foot air-conditioned “concourse classic” quality garage with space for 16 vehicles or seated dining for 250 guests as well as two collapsible and removable NCAA glass basketball goals.

The property was totally renovated in 2002, and a 5,000-square-foot bowling centre with four regulation lanes, a soda fountain, a digital photo-booth and a digital jukebox holding 500,000 songs played through a concert hall quality sound system was added to the amenities.

The neoclassical Georgian main residence features an elevator that accesses three levels, including the 2,400-square-foot basement and wine cellar.

Also featured on the property are a heated swimming pool, pool house, lighted tennis courts, putting greens, a gazebo, an outdoor grill, two outdoor fireplaces and a pizza oven. Visit ChristiesRealEstate.com to learn more.

The estate is on 10 acres of sprawling green land.

The living room has a ton of space for seating and a piano to entertain your guests.

We love the exposed brick around the stove, giving it a restaurant-style feel.

The dining room has beautiful murals on the walls.

The house has two eating areas.

The office doubles as a library, with plenty of built-in storage for books.

Downstairs, there's room for a pool table and more space to lounge.

The master bedroom has a huge chandelier.

The master bath is stark white.

There's room for a motorcade.

The rectangular pool is great for swimming laps.

