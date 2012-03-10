HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Exact Replica Of George Washington's House, In Dallas, Is On Sale For $29.5 Million

Photo: via JustLuxe

Mt. Vernon, a landmark 10,500-square-foot mansion that ranks as Dallas’ most impressive property, has been listed for sale via Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate Allie Beth Allman & Associates for $29.5 million.The 10-acre estate on White Rock Lake built in 1929 originally belonged to oilman H.L. Hunt, who was at one time the world’s richest man and inspired the TV series Dallas.



An enlarged replica of George Washington’s famed Virginia estate of the same name, Mt. Vernon has long been a landmark in the wealthy town.

In addition to the 14-room main residence there’s a two-story guest house and a 5,000-square-foot air-conditioned “concourse classic” quality garage with space for 16 vehicles or seated dining for 250 guests as well as two collapsible and removable NCAA glass basketball goals.

The property was totally renovated in 2002, and a 5,000-square-foot bowling centre with four regulation lanes, a soda fountain, a digital photo-booth and a digital jukebox holding 500,000 songs played through a concert hall quality sound system was added to the amenities.

The neoclassical Georgian main residence features an elevator that accesses three levels, including the 2,400-square-foot basement and wine cellar.

Also featured on the property are a heated swimming pool, pool house, lighted tennis courts, putting greens, a gazebo, an outdoor grill, two outdoor fireplaces and a pizza oven. Visit ChristiesRealEstate.com to learn more.

