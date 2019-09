Oil is down slightly in Asia as investors anticipate US crude and petroleum inventory growth. The price of a barrel of oil is hovering around $130, down from a $131 yesterday in New York. Trading was volatile yesterday as oil hit a low of $126, $9 off the recent record high.



