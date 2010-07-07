Oil Has Moved Past The Shore And Contaminated A Louisiana Lake

Oil has penetrated the shoreline and contaminated Lake Pontchartrain, a 600-square-mile lake north of New Orleans, the AP reports. The lake was restored from abysmal pollution in the nineties, but could get a whole lot worse now.



Here’s a video from locals watching crude ripple through the lake (via Monkeyfister):



Don’t miss: Nausea-Inducing Photos Of Oil Entering The Marshes

