Oil Has Moved Past The Shore And Contaminated A Louisiana Lake

Gus Lubin

Oil has penetrated the shoreline and contaminated Lake Pontchartrain, a 600-square-mile lake north of New Orleans, the AP reports. The lake was restored from abysmal pollution in the nineties, but could get a whole lot worse now.

Here’s a video from locals watching crude ripple through the lake (via Monkeyfister):

Don’t miss: Nausea-Inducing Photos Of Oil Entering The Marshes

