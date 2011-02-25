Oil Just Plunged, And There's An Unfounded rumour Going Around That Qaddafi Was Shot

Update 3: Reuters says government officials have no reason to believe Qaddafi is dead.



Update 2: We’re giving this almost no credibility. But there’s this rumour based on nothing going around that Qaddafi was shot. But hey, even Reuters mentioned it.

Update: This might have something to do with it. Democrats have asked Obama to open the strategic petroleum reserve.

Original post: All kinds of weird stuff happening right now. Commodities generally are tanking.

Oil just got crushed and is now down on the day!

Check out what 12 hours in crude-ville looks like.

