It’s breaking noticeably lower again, to 91.55 (WTI, that is).



Going back a ways, as this chart does, you can see that though for a while things were hovering in the high 90s/low 100s range, that appears to have given way to clearly lower levels. For now, anyway.

And for a broader look at this morning’s selling, see here.

