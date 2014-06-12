Oil Is Having A Big Day

The situation in Iraq — in which members of the Al-Qaeda-linked ISIS are taking over more and more of the country — is increasingly tipping over into the media, as people realise what a big deal this is.

There’s been some talk about how it’s a surprise that oil hasn’t been reacting more to the news, though in fact oil has been on a nice run in recent days.

And this morning it’s surging again.

