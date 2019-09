Just so you know: The Syria tension seems to be having an impact on oil, which is having a big day to the upside.

Gold has also had a strong day.

Further evidence of Syria-related nerves: Key Mideast stock markets, such as those in Dubai and Saudi are getting smoked.

