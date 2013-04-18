Oil Is Getting Slammed

Crude oil prices are getting hit again today.



Right now, WTI crude futures are down 2.7%, trading around $86.30 a barrel.

In the pas few minutes, for no obvious reason, oil made a significant move lower.

Oil has taken a beating as part of a broader sell-off across the commodity complex in the past week.

Today, while metals and soft commodities are holding up, energy commodities are deep in the red (gasoline and heating oil are both down around 2.3 per cent on the day).

