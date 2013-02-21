Oil Is Getting Crushed On Heavy Volume As Commodities Get Massacred

Matthew Boesler

WTI crude oil futures are getting slammed in today’s session. Right now, they’re down over 2.2 per cent, and a big part of the drop came in just the last 20 minutes.

Metals like gold, silver, palladium, copper, aluminium, etc. are all tanking today as well.

Bloomberg’s Moming Zhou reports:

West Texas Intermediate tumbled more than $2 a barrel following declines in metals on rumours that a commodity fund is liquidating.

WTI dropped as much as 2.8 per cent as silver and platinum tumbled. Oil also decreased as gasoline futures slid for a second day from the highest level since September.

“There is a rumour that a fund is blowing up,” said Stephen Schork, president of the Schork Group Inc. in Villanova, Pennsylvania. “Metals are getting hit and it’s spreading over to oil.”

Below is a chart showing the move in oil, including the spike in volume in the light blue bars below the price graph:

oil futures

Photo: Thinkorswim

And here is a chart of silver, which is off more than 3 per cent today:

Silver futures

Photo: Thinkorswim

