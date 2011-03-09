The S&P 500 is up 1.2%.
Not coincidentally, oil futures just took a pretty big dive.
Oil is everything right now, and might remain so until the various ructions fade.
Via The Schork Report, here’s a quick overnight chart of oil vs. the dollar. The correlation isn’t hard to spot.
Photo: Schork Report
Overnight, PragCap posted a similar chart, but of oil vs. equities:
Photo: PragCap
So for now, we’ll keep reporting on anytime Qaddafi takes a piss.
