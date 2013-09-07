Oil Prices Jolted Twice Today

U.S. crude got two jolts this morning to go as high as $US110.33.

The first was the weak jobs report, which signaled more sluggishness in the economy but also, at least according to some pundits, a possible extension of the Fed’s bond-buying program.

Then Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to help Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad defend against any U.S. attack.

So we got this chart:

Brent’s also up 0.63% to $US116.00.

