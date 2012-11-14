Oil Industry Professionals Say The US Will Never Be Oil Independent

Photo: Library of Congress

The IEA said yesterday that by 2030, the U.S. would be “all but self sufficient” in terms of its energy needs and that North America would become a net oil exporter. We followed up with some oil analysts who said the numbers put forward by the IEA weren’t adding up.



As it turns out, oil industry professionals themselves largely agree with the IEA .

A survey of 250 “oil and gas decision makers” conducted in October by Deloitte showed three-quarters believed the U.S. was already natural gas self-sufficient or would be within 10 years.

And while 54 per cent said the U.S. would never become oil self-sufficient, Deloitte said that if they’d changed the question to “North America,” the outlook would have been more upbeat.

“When you combine unconventional oil supplies with the recently established increase in shale gas reserves, you could have the makings of a true energy renaissance,” said Peter Robertson, an independent senior advisor to Deloitte and former vice chairman of Chevron Corporation.

The survey also found:

57% see oil between $80 and $99 per barrel in 2013.

86% see natural gas under $4 per MMBtu in 2013.

78% expect that the Keystone XL pipeline will eventually receive government approval

