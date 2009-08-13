Oil Industry organising Climate Bill Protests

The American Petroleum Industry plans on stealing a page from the healthcare critics. We’re just not sure it’s the right page.



Dow Jones: Taking a cue from angry protests against the Obama Administration’s health care restructuring, the oil industry is helping organise anti-climate bill rallies around the nation.

The American Petroleum Institute, along with other organisations such as the National Association of Manufacturers, opposed to the climate legislation Congress will consider again in the fall, is funding rallies across 20 states over the August recess.

In template fliers for rallies produced by the API-founded alliance, EnergyCitizens, the public is being warned that “climate-change legislation being considered in Washington will cause huge economic pain and produce little environmental gain.”

The story quotes an API spokeswoman who says they won’t just be yelling at their Congressmen, they’ll really make their voice heard reasonably.

Hey, good luck with it. Peaceable rallies to protest are the American way. Just remember, it only takes a handful of nut jobs at the rally to derail the whole movement.

