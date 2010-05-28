BP Is Getting Hammered At This Oil Spill Liability Hearing

We’re having flashbacks to the Goldman Sachs hearing as Rep. Jerry Nadler drills BP repeatedly with the same question.



As reported in our live blog, BP has been eating lots of dirt in the hearings and already said they would not seek to limit liabilities to $75 million, AND that the taxpayer would not pay for anything.

Now Nadler keeps asking BP spokesman Darryl Willis to take responsibility for damage caused by the use of dispersants. Willis won’t answer, and Nadler is getting upset.

Spokesmen from Transocean and Halliburton also blamed BP, with Halliburton saying BP is “bound to hold Halliburton harmless.”

Read more live coverage here –>

