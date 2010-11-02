Watch Oil To See If It's About To Scream That A Major Recovery Is Underway

Commodities have generally been rallying lately, but oil hasn’t gone anywhere in a long time. It’s been a total zombie.



But something might be brewing on that front. It had a huge day yesterday, and is pushing above its recent range.

What’s more it’s made a “golden cross” (50-day moving average above the 200-day), so chartists might get excited about it. Just make sure it’s on your radar.

From Stockcharts.com

