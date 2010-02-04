Oil Giant Shell Says Demand Is Weak, Outlook Is Uncertain, And That It's Going To Be Giving Out More Pink Slips

If you figure a giant oil multinational is a good proxy for the global economy, then Shell’s latest report won’t be too comforting.
The company reported a Q4 profit of $1.96 billion, but the company’s refining business is still getting killed on weak end-customer gasoline demand.
And so it intends to cut another $1 billion out of its expenses, and slash another 1,000 jobs in the new year.
If you want to see a chart that really explains what’s going on, this one we posted yesterday from Schork tells the story.
We’re just not headed to old gas consumption highs.
