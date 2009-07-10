Oil Finishes Just Over $60

Oil flipped and flopped like a fish today, but ultimately it closed at $60.28.
That means, in case you didn’t notice, oil’s off by $13 from its highs just a few weeks ago.
All the experts still think the price is going to close at $70 by the end of the year. But until investors start seeing more evidence of a recovery, the price will probably keep on slipping.
