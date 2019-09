Crude oil futures fell below $90 per barrel just after noon. This is the first time since last fall prices fell below $90 since October.



Prices for July delivery of West Texas Intermediate contracts dropped 2 per cent.

Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips were all down more than 1 per cent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.