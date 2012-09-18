Oil Just Tanked Out Of Nowhere...

Trying to get to the bottom of this.



Oil just tanked.

Here’s the USO (ETF), which is a decent intraday proxy, falling nearly 3% in a flash.

There’s some chatter it’s a fat finger, and others wondering if there’s some kind of Strategic Oil Petroleum related news. UPDATE: Another source suggests Strategic Petroleum Chatter is a possible culprit.

UPDATE II: The White House is denying (via CNC) any movement on the SPR. Another thing being talked about is the selloff in TIPS, suggesting a general lowering of inflation bets.

More to come as we figure it out.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

