A Russian proposal to get Syria to cede control of its chemical weapons is about to be enshrined in a French-sponsored U.N. resolution, and oil prices are falling fast on the news.

Brent was off -1.27%, while NYMEX-traded WTI was down -1.59%.

Here’s the Brent chart:

