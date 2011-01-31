Thanks To Egypt, Is Oil Zooming To $105?

Regarding fresh geopolitical tensions and its impact on oil, here’s Naufal Sanaullah from Shadow Capitalism:



The big winner of the day was definitely oil, with fears of continued and/or accelerating Middle

East instability sent the energy commodity shooting up more than 4% on the day, and back into

very technically bullish territory. The issue of the Suez Canal being potentially shut down due to

the instability in Egypt is an unlikely one in my opinion, but the threat of continued protests in

Jeddah and Libya, as well as the implications of this Muslim revolution for democracy on Iran,

which had a semi-revolution attempt just two years ago (and is a huge geopolitical pivot point,

with the Strait of Hormuz seeing 20% of the world’s oil shipments pass daily), are definitely

keeping oil prices afloat. Not to mention, if US foreign policy continues to back the status quo,

potential threats to stable and continued oil exports from the Middle East may shift quickly from

extremist Islamists with little political capital in the international political arena to pro-democracy

revolutionaries with much more secular leanings. The surge in oil prices on Friday was the largest

one-day gain since 2008, in which oil prices surged more than 50% to $150/bbl. I have been calling

for oil to have a breakout year in 2011, and with this strong reversal back above $87.50/bbl on

record volume in ETFs and futures contracts, I think oil looks very constructive and will be heading

toward triple digits this year. The pattern implies a rally to $105/bbl before the next significant

correction.

