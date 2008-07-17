Oil Drops Below $133 On Inventory Jump, Global Economic Weakness

Oil is dropping again today and is currently below $133. Weekly US inventories rose far more than expected: 3 million barrels of oil and 2.4 million barrels of gasoline for the week.



The drop sent the DOW soaring. Some reduction of inflation pressure is helpful, but at some point traders will likely remember that economic weakness is also bad for stocks.

