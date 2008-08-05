Oil Down To $119

Corey Lorinsky

In early morning trading, oil is near $119 a barrel. Today’s factors:

  • crappy US economy
  • speculation that wimpy Tropical Storm Edouard will leave US oil rigs and refineries undamaged
  • U.S. gasoline stockpiles 3% above their five- year seasonal norm at 213.6 million barrels
  • dollar at six-week high against the euro

