Oil Down To $119

In early morning trading, oil is near $119 a barrel. Today’s factors:
- crappy US economy
- speculation that wimpy Tropical Storm Edouard will leave US oil rigs and refineries undamaged
- U.S. gasoline stockpiles 3% above their five- year seasonal norm at 213.6 million barrels
- dollar at six-week high against the euro
